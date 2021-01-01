Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

ALEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

In other news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $497,526.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 31,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

