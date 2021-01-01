Algorand Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $484.48 million and approximately $338.31 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001383 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00128318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00557815 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00166814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300994 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00049361 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,194,352,298 coins.

The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Algorand's official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand's official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

