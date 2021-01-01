Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Allison Transmission worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ALSN stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

