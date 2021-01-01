Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Sells $190,720.00 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $190,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,386.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AOSL opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.51 million, a PE ratio of 394.00 and a beta of 2.57. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $658,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $469,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 233.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

