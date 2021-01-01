Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.13.

NASDAQ:ALTG opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.80 million.

In related news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 12,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 338,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at about $252,000.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

