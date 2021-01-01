Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Major Shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett Buys 2,200 Shares

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett acquired 2,200 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,434.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALTA opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. Altabancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $30.80.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.27 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALTA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,345,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $7,346,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.