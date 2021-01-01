Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMBA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Shares of AMBA opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $2,249,297.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 889,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 306.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ambarella by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

