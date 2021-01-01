AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Shares Gap Up to $107.51

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.51, but opened at $123.02. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $122.92, with a volume of 90 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.28.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSE:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

