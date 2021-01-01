America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.09

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $4.28. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 497,966 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.55.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.38%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $214,264.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 365,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

