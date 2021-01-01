Analysts Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $8.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

In related news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 60.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $278,520,000 after purchasing an additional 969,015 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $75,957,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $51,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,594,000 after purchasing an additional 505,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Amphenol by 26.4% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,444,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,411,000 after buying an additional 301,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average is $112.50. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $135.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

