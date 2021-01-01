Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report sales of $601.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $630.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $570.92 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $531.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.98. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

