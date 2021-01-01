Analysts Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to announce $13.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.24 million to $14.00 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $60,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21,583.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $23.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $24.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $112.35 million, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITCI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,084,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $182,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,088. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

