Analysts Anticipate Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.59. Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $3.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.19.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 332.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.16. 631,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.34 and its 200-day moving average is $231.46. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.