Analysts Expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post sales of $68.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.75 million. Gogo posted sales of $221.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $416.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.04 million to $417.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $301.39 million, with estimates ranging from $275.20 million to $323.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

In related news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $103,912.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,426.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826 in the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the third quarter valued at about $6,553,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gogo by 64.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 1,423,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gogo by 44,187.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 131,237 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Gogo by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.51. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

See Also: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.