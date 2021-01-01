Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.93. ITT reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 122.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. ITT has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $79.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

