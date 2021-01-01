Analysts Expect Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) to announce sales of $51.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.98 million to $51.30 million. Mastech Digital posted sales of $50.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full-year sales of $196.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.37 million to $196.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $239.05 million, with estimates ranging from $231.49 million to $246.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mastech Digital.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.53 million.

NYSE MHH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. 26,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

