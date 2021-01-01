Analysts Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to announce $2.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year sales of $9.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 million to $15.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.83 million, with estimates ranging from $17.27 million to $39.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 41.52% and a negative net margin of 345.14%.

PROF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Profound Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

PROF opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.06. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

