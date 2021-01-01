Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $154.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $162.00 to $171.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2020 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.13. 2,906,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,882. The stock has a market cap of $150.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $167.24.

Get Texas Instruments Incorporated alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.