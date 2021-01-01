Analysts Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) PT at $19.38

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGII. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digi International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 83,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 104,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $559.82 million, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

