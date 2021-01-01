Analysts Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) PT at $16.33

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.