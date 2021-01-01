Analysts Set Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target at $16.15

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTMNF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lundin Gold from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

FTMNF opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

