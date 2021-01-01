Analyzing Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) & Pendrell (OTCMKTS:PCOA)

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) and Pendrell (OTCMKTS:PCOA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Digital Turbine and Pendrell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine 0 2 4 0 2.67 Pendrell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Turbine currently has a consensus price target of $43.08, indicating a potential downside of 23.83%. Given Digital Turbine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Turbine is more favorable than Pendrell.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Digital Turbine shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Digital Turbine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Pendrell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Turbine and Pendrell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine 13.38% 38.26% 17.47% Pendrell N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Digital Turbine has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pendrell has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Turbine and Pendrell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine $138.71 million 36.17 $13.90 million $0.17 332.71 Pendrell $42.77 million 2.92 $19.06 million N/A N/A

Pendrell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Turbine.

Summary

Digital Turbine beats Pendrell on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices. The company also provides programmatic advertising and targeted media delivery services; and other products and professional services directly related to the core platform. Digital Turbine, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Pendrell Company Profile

Pendrell Corporation invests in, acquires, and develops businesses with technologies that are protected by intellectual property (IP) rights in the United States. It manages three IP licensing programs comprising memory and storage technologies, digital media, and digital cinema. The company's digital media program is supported by patents and patent applications to protect against unauthorized duplication and use of digital content during the transfer of the digital content. It grants digital media licenses to manufacturers, distributors, and providers of consumer products. The company's memory and storage technologies are used in electronic devices, including licensees of flash memory component suppliers, solid state disk manufacturers, and device vendors. Its digital cinema program is supported by DRM Patents and patent applications designed to protect against unauthorized creation, duplication and use of digital cinema content that is distributed to movie theaters worldwide. Its digital cinema licensees include distributors and exhibitors of digital content, such as motion picture producers, motion picture distributors, and equipment vendors. The company was formerly known as ICO Global Communications (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Pendrell Corporation in July 2011. Pendrell Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

