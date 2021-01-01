Angelo Scopelianos Sells 567 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Angelo Scopelianos sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $10,098.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AXGN opened at $17.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $718.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $18.43.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 6.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,151,000 after acquiring an additional 397,136 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,113,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 39.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 444,388 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 27.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 273,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 28,052.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 639,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

