Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $57.36 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, Hotbit, ABCC and Coinsuper. In the last week, Ankr has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00295688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $581.27 or 0.01977396 BTC.

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Coinall, IDEX, Binance DEX, Bgogo, ABCC, Coinsuper, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit, BitMax, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, KuCoin, Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Coinone and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

