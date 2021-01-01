Anoncoin Achieves Market Cap of $94,759.12 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $94,759.12 and $15.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 96.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Anoncoin

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

