Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $38.41 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

