AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

APPF opened at $180.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.19. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.93.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. The company had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,978,880.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $4,495,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,695 shares of company stock worth $13,958,632. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AppFolio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

