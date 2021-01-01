Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.96.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,127,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,627 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,976 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.30. 5,716,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289,707. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.