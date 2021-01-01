AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,124 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $11.17 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 5.48.

FuelCell Energy Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.