AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 121,043 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 174,526 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,495,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 97,953 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 700,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 101,471 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

NYSE:NR opened at $1.92 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $96.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,681.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $88,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

