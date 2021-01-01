AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 104.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Blucora worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 505,643 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blucora by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blucora by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 89,638 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Blucora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

BCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

