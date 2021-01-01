AQR Capital Management LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,218 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Agenus by 573.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Agenus during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Agenus by 18.4% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.18 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $604.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.93.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

