AQR Capital Management LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 359.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,943 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. Analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VBIV shares. BidaskClub cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

