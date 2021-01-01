AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 15,228 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of National CineMedia worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 18.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 242.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NCMI stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.04 million, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

NCMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

