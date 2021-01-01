AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Phreesia by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PHR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

PHR stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -108.52 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $331,242.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 24,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,394,451.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,968.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,550 shares of company stock worth $3,212,631. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

