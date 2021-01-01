AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,291 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in First Horizon National by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 20,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in First Horizon National by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Horizon National by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Horizon National by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in First Horizon National by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter.

In other First Horizon National news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. First Horizon National Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.54.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

