Aragon (ANT) Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00010988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $127.25 million and $18.73 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00040752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00300287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017051 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00027933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.44 or 0.01978354 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.