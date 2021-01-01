Arcblock Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.62 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Arcblock has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $4.41 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00296870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016704 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00027890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.61 or 0.02039191 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

