Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 489,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 78,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -3.05.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

ARQT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $57,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.