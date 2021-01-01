Argentum (ARG) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io.

Argentum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

