Artfinity Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $65,837.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00040051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00296443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017699 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $583.48 or 0.01985534 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.