Arweave Price Tops $2.68 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Arweave has a total market cap of $89.55 million and $4.27 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00009118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

