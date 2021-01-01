ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $94.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ASGN has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $87.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.82.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $4,643,909.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,289,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,734,000 after buying an additional 1,346,977 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 880.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 189,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 113.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 156,627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 141.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 101,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 1,121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

