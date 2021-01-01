AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) (CVE:ABZ) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) (CVE:ABZ) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.59 million and a PE ratio of -14.41.

About AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (ABZ.V) (CVE:ABZ)

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses in the exploration and development of metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Gnome zinc project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia; and Jean iron ore project comprising 78 mineral claims covering an area of 1,560 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining district of Ontario.

