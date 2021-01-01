Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 329,218 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,923,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 346,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after buying an additional 101,254 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,272,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 81,595 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASTE opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.99 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASTE. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

