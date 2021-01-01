ATN Price Tops $0.0086 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One ATN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Hotbit, Allcoin and BigONE. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. ATN has a total market cap of $727,007.99 and $5,703.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00129054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.00564382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00160029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00304909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00018524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00049446 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BigONE, RightBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

