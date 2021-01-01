Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $44,693.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003102 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

