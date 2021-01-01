Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

ATVDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

