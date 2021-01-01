Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.92. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,609,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after buying an additional 1,292,599 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after buying an additional 166,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

