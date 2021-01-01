Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Trading Up 9.7%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF)’s stock price was up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF)

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, the Pacific, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, harvesting, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

